Boltwood Capital Management Sells 2,233 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

