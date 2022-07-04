Boltwood Capital Management Sells 332 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $96.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

