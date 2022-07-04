Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,192 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 20,311 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

