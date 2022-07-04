Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,278 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM opened at $87.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

