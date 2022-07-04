BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,341 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in BP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in BP by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.58) to GBX 450 ($5.52) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.89) to GBX 500 ($6.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $28.28 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

