Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 32,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Chevron by 27.3% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

Shares of CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.