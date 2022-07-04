Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.57 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

