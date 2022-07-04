Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.93 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

