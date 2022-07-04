Canal Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,566.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

