Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3.55 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

