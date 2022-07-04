Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 134,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average of $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

