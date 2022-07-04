Capitol Family Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

