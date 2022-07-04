Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

