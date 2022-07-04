Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

