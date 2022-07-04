Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CEO Sells $22,890.00 in Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 21,000 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $22,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,013.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $1.05 on Monday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26,592.46% and a negative return on equity of 173.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

