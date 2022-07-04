Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,422,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,501,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 977 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,261.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,560.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

