Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lowered by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

