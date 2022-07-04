Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.5% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

