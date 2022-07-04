Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

