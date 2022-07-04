Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.0% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

