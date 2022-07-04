China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 754,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,106,213 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 157,029 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in China Life Insurance by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LFC opened at $8.70 on Monday. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a current ratio of 8.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

China Life Insurance ( NYSE:LFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

