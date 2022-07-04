Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,980.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 365,008 shares of company stock valued at $32,515,755. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

