Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $100.97 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $259.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

