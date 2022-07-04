Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $118.32 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

