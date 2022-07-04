Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Comcast by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 86,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

