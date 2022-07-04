Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,365 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

