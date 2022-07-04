Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the first quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $114.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

