Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000. AbbVie makes up 1.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $272,868,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $153.80 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.