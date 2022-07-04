Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $153.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

