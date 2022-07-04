Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 406 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,955,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $115.31 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average of $144.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

