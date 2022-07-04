Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

