Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

