Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $161.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $157.05 and a twelve month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.