Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

