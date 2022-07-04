Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,047,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NUE stock opened at $105.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.