Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Spire by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

