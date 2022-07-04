Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 7,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.09.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $182.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

