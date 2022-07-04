Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $486.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.