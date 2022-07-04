Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.86.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $358.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.50 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

