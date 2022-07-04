Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $33.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

