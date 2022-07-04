Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $623.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.20. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.