Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $419,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.54.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

