Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB opened at $33.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.