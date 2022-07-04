Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,640 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Nutrien by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

