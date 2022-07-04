Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $56.04 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

