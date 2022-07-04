Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 679,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 103,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $11.84 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

