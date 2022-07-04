Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

