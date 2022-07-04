Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $268.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

