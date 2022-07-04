Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,304 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

