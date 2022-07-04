Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Costamare has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 89.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costamare by 3.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 689,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costamare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

